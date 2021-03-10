Land Alliance CEO Faith Alubbe on land rights, leadership

Who is Faith Alubbe?

I am a human rights lawyer and land justice activist currently the CEO of the Kenya Lands Alliance (KLA), a position I have now held for two years although I have worked at KLA for 13 years. Previously, I worked at the Kenya Human Rights Commission as a programs Advisor. I have also had the pleasure of working at Fida-Kenya as program officer.

Briefly explain the scope of your work…

Apart from the administration work like approval of decisions and giving guidance, I meet communities as well as young human rights advocates whom I mentor. I also hold brainstorming sessions with the technocrats around me. I am a lawyer by profession but there are land admins, surveyors with whom we meet to exchange ideas, and sometimes go to court.

At KLA, we work towards four key result areas; Ensuring community agency is achieved by supporting communities to amplify their voices at their level, we work towards strengthening land governance process from community level up to international levels.

We also produce publications that help people understand land governance.

Part of your work at KLA involves women and their right to property, a docket that aims at actualisation of their land and property rights as provided in the Constitution. How has this journey been?

There are several laws pertaining to the protection of property rights to land, but many Kenyans still do not have secure land rights because of lack of title deeds, irregular land allocations, landlessness and displacement from other people’s land. Women face worse challenges because of lack of enforcement and patriarchy.

The country has legislations that seek to ensure women enjoy equal rights to own property. Some of the articles in the Constitution provide for this. There also are several Acts of Parliament, international laws and others. Article 27 of the Constitution provides for equality and freedom from discrimination and specifically states that women and men have the right to equal treatment, and that the State shall not discriminate a person based on gender. Article 40 talks about the freedom to own property, there’s also Article 45 that talks about equality in marriage or family, Article 61 on classification of land and Article 68 is a legislation of land that brought forth the Matrimonial Land Act of 2013, among others. These are some of the legislations in place to ensure we achieve our mission.

What are some of the challenges you have experienced in trying to ensure women secure equitably, the access to land rights as envisioned in the Sustainable Development Goals?

Lethargy in enforcement and the culture of patriarchy are the major challenges. Even though we have very good legislations on equitable access to land rights, failure and delay to enforce them does not help. It is unfortunate women, who account for a half the population - at least as per the Census - have to negotiate for rights and even leadership, unlike men.

Do you think women have voiced their concerns enough, especially with regards to property ownership rights?

Yes, they have. And it is not only women who are doing this. Several organisations, even some run by men, have done so for a long time, but more still needs to be done.

What is the current situation with regards to women and property ownership?

Even though women are central to the economy through agriculture and livestock production, contributing up to 80 per cent of the workforce, they only hold one per cent of registered title deeds and around five to six per cent titles held in joint names.

It is a pity that women who comprise more than half of the Kenya’s population, rarely own any reasonable forms of property, land included; they do not have adequate access to the same and do not even participate in making major decisions pertaining to allocation and use of such property.

While Kenya has no law prohibiting women from accessing credit facilities, women face bureaucratic hurdles from the formal sector. Financial institutions, for instance, will require a form of collateral before they advance credit. Such collateral include land, capital goods or savings, most of which are unavailable to a majority of women. A land title deed remains the major form of collateral security banks require when considering request for credit. Yet, most women do not have land registered in their names. Without the means to secure credit, women are left without means to improve their socio-economic status.

Do you think having a female at the helm of the Ministry of Lands has helped improve the situation, bearing in mind that CS Farida Karoney may be well aware of the challenges facing women?

Yes, I think it helps, especially because she understands the situation and she is receptive and positive about it. However, she needs support and like I said, more needs to be done.

Tell us about the ongoing digitisation of land records at the Ministry of Lands, and how it is influencing your approach to the work you do.

The digitisation is aimed at easing property registration process. The concept began in 2013 with the aim of effecting Sections 9 and 10 of the Land Registration Act. It is a good thing, but it has brought in the other aspect of sensitisation.

There are Kenyans who own land but are illiterate and this is a population vulnerable to land cartels and so, there needs to be a lot of sensitisation on registration, legitimacies and even matters to do with the documents they need to own.

Back to your position as manager; how has it been managing your team, especially at the peak of Covid-19?

We adopted the hybrid approach where a number of employees work remotely while others come to the office. We have also put the safety of our employees first. We acknowledge that some of our employees have families and have to balance between work and family, especially during the pandemic. We also have support systems that help them manage stress and have put in place report back systems that ensure they disclose their experiences during the pandemic.

What does it take for one, especially a woman to be in the position of leadership?

To occupy that position one has to believe in themselves and demonstrate high levels of leadership abilities and grow into that role. One also has to be ready to learn and be aware that you may not know everything and will have to learn from experts.

By the time I was becoming a CEO, I was very clear about everything I wanted. But now, I have grown into that role and I continue learning every day.

As the CEO how do you plan your day?

My day starts at 7am when I exercise for 30 minutes before I leave my house for work at 8am. It will end at around 7pm or 8pm when I sit down to reflect on my performance during day and plan for the next day. I sleep at around 12am.

What do you like most about your job?

One of the things I really enjoy doing is understanding the context of the struggles of the communities I work with in interior areas, where we find ways of packaging their issues for resolution at any levels be it national, county, regional or international.