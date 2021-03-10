Land Alliance CEO Faith Alubbe on land rights, leadership

Ms Faith Allube, CEO of the Kenya Lands Alliance an organisation based in Nakuru.

  • Faith Alubbe is a human rights lawyer and land justice activist currently the CEO of the Kenya Lands Alliance, a position I have now held for two years.
  • Lethargy in enforcement of land laws and the culture of patriarchy are the major challenges she faces.
  • It is a pity that women who comprise more than half of the Kenya’s population, rarely own any reasonable forms of property, land included

Who is Faith Alubbe?

