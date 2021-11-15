Breaking News: Ugandan capital Kampala hit by twin explosions

Lamu woman driving patriarchy out of county

Lule Adan Yusuf is the senior driver at Lamu County Government in the Department of Agriculture, Livestock and Cooperatives. She believes a woman can do any kind of job.

Photo credit: Kazungu Kalume | Nation Media Group

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Lule Adan Yusuf  is one of the only three female drivers in the entire county that is highly patriarchal.
  • Ms Lule, who hails from the Somali minority community in Mokowe, Lamu West, is the senior driver for the county agriculture, livestock, and cooperatives department. 
  • Her biggest challenge in her role, however, is the lack of acceptance from a section of the community, who feels her driving skills are not as good as a man’s.

For decades, some occupations have been reserved for a certain gender, especially because they require masculine strength, mostly associated with males.

