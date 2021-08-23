KU, Tharaka Nithi partner in women empowerment drive

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki (left) and Kenyatta University Vice-Chancellor Prof Paul Wainaina speak to the media after their consultative meeting where they signed an MOU on a women empowerment research program.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Alex Njeru

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Tharaka Nithi County government has signed an MOU with Kenyatta University to partner in a women empowerment research program.
  • County considered for the research because it is already working on women empowerment programs including the establishment of a crèche at Chuka open-air market.


