KU, Tharaka Nithi partner in women empowerment drive





Tharaka Nithi County government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Kenyatta University to partner in a women empowerment research program.

In a meeting held in Chuka town recently, Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki and Kenyatta University Vice-Chancellor Prof Paul Wainaina, said the program seeks to find solutions to women’s social-economic challenges.

Governor Njuki said the Kenyatta University Women Empowerment program sponsored by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will be rolled out in other counties if found successful in Tharaka Nithi County, which has pioneered the research.

“Our county has been considered for the research because we are already working on several women empowerment programs including the establishment of a crèche at Chuka open-air market where women keep their babies as they continue selling their goods” said Governor Njuki.

He said through the program, several other markets and a few schools in the county will get crèches.

Prof Wainaina said women face social-economic challenges because of their gender orientation and that the program seeks to address gender-related challenges.

Level ground

He said once the challenges are addressed, women will have a level ground with their male counterparts in their day to day activities.

“This research program seeks to come up with solutions for the gender challenges that affect women in the society; a crèche is a key facility for the nursing mothers,” said Prof Wainaina.

The don said they will also work on coming up with a guideline for babies’ caretakers.

Governor Njuki said his government will provide the necessary support for the success of the program that will have a positive impact on women, especially those in small-scale businesses who quit after giving birth.

He said with facilities like crèches within their working areas, women can conveniently and comfortably attend to their babies without having to travel back home or employ a babysitter.