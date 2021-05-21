Koome's appointment spotlights public's view on women's leadership

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • While some view appointment of Justice Martha Koome as inclusive and progressive, others sieve the women’s capability through the societal expectations.
  • “It’s a myth that women in power lead to more justice and inclusivity. There are good women and bad women just as males,” argued Dr Douglas Rasbash in a tweet.

The appointment of Lady Justice Martha Koome as Kenya’s first female Chief Justice has brought to the fore the public’s perception of women in leadership.

Related

More from Gender

  1. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments - final day

  2. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.