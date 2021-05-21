Koome's appointment spotlights public's view on women's leadership

The appointment of Lady Justice Martha Koome as Kenya’s first female Chief Justice has brought to the fore the public’s perception of women in leadership.

While some view it as inclusive and progressive, others sieve the women’s capability through the societal expectations.

For former Liberia’s President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Ms Koome’s take on Judiciary leadership advances social justice.

“Women's equal representation in legal systems is integral to achieving fair, just and inclusive societies,” she tweeted on May 19.

But in a rejoinder, Dr Douglas Rasbash argued otherwise. He said: “It’s a myth that women in power lead to more justice and inclusivity. There are good women and bad women just as males.”

Leadership roles

While Kudirat Initiative for Democracy founder, Ms Hafsat Abiola said despite men dominating in power, they have neither performed well in their leadership roles.

“The best system would get good men and good women into positions of power. If we can't have that, then a mix of good (and) bad men (and) women. Now, it's largely men (and) based on outcomes most aren't great,” she said.

Mr Sammy Aina had a different socio-cultural perspective.

“I wish to remind all women that she’s married and values family,” he tweeted.

Unlike men, women who break the glass ceiling have to justify their qualifications and capability to lead. And the gender discrimination is not limited to Africa. It plays out even in developed countries.

For instance, Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan became the first female President of Tanzania and 11th female Head of State in 195 countries.

Even in her high ranking stature, Ms Hassan was conscious of the cultural misconception against women taking the lead.

She had to speak against it on March 22, during the late President John Pombe Magufuli’s funeral mass in Dodoma.

High expectations

The event was attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta alongside other Heads of State from South Africa, Botswana, Malawi, Democratic Republic of Congo, Comoros, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

“For those doubting if this woman will manage to be the President of Tanzania, I’d like to tell you that the one standing here is the President. I repeat again, the one standing here is the President of Tanzania and she is a woman,” she emphasised.

When Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala took over leadership of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) as Director General, she was mindful of the high expectations laid on her. To meet them, she called for the cooperation of the staff and the management.

“High expectations of my leadership also means I have high expectations of you to help me deliver,” she said.

Her choice for the position, however, revealed the gender bias and racial discrimination that smacks women in the global sphere.

A Swedish media house published an article on its print and online versions headlining the 66-year-old Harvard graduate as a “grandmother”, to head the global trade body.

It later apologised after women leaders, including those working at the United Nations agencies viciously protested the discriminatory coverage.

