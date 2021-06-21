Kirubi’s 'little girl': The iron lady to manage Sh40bn estate

Mary Ann Musangi kirubi daughter

Mary Ann Musangi at the restaurant she established in 2017, when Two Rivers Mall opened. She will now juggle technology; media, advertising, stocks, agriculture, manufacturing and processing businesses among others, where her father had vast interests.


Photo credit: File | Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group
logo (11)

By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mary Ann Wambui is the woman expected to step into the giant shoes of her father — the late billionaire Chris Kirubi.
  • She says her father taught her how to juggle, prioritise, sacrifice and end up only pursuing the best of interests.

Watching Mary Ann Wambui-Musangi speak, one notices facial pulls that give an impression of a steel lady who will smile, but not drop her guard. 

Editor's picks

More from Gender

  1. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments - final day

  2. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.