Kirinyaga woman on the run after beating 64-yr-old husband

Kianyaga Sub-county police boss Anthony Wanjuu has said cases of men being battered by their wives are on the rise in the area.

What you need to know:

  •  Evans Miano suffered nose and lips injuries when his wife assaulted him on Monday night.
  • It took the intervention of the neighbours to rescue the victim.

Police in Kirinyaga are pursuing a woman accused of battering and seriously injuring her husband after a domestic dispute.

