Kilifi girls blame tough parenting for not reporting GBV cases

Girls fetch water in Kilifi County in this file photo. Young girls in Kilifi have said  their parents’ harshness is the reason they don’t speak out about gender-based violence at school and in the community.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Maureen Ongala

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Girls in Kilifi have said their parents always discriminate against them in favour of their brothers.
  • Many of them, as a result, prefer suffering silently whenever they are abused instead of telling their parents who are never ready to listen to them.
  • Some girls have ended up committing suicide.

Young girls in Kilifi have disclosed that their parents’ harshness is the reason they don’t speak out about their gender-based violence (GBV) experiences at school and in the community.

