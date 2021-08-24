Kewopa cautions Marsabit elders against patriarchy

Human rights activist and lawyer Brian Weke speaks during a Kewopa meeting in Marsabit on August 19, 2021.


Photo credit: Jacob Walter | Nation Media Group

By  Jacob Walter

What you need to know:

  • The Kenya Women Parliamentary Association has cautioned councils of elders in Marsabit against perpetuating patriarchy in the political leadership in the county.
  • Due to the deeply entrenched patriarchal systems among the pastoralist communities, women leadership and political participation are massively restricted.

The Kenya Women Parliamentary Association (Kewopa) has cautioned councils of elders in Marsabit against perpetuating patriarchy in the political leadership in the county.

