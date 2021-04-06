Keroche boss nominated as role model in Comesa region

Businesswomen in the Comesa region have nominated Tabitha Karanja the CEO of Keroche Breweries, a leading beverage producer in Kenya as their role model.

Female entrepreneurs in the Comesa region are nominating their female role models as part of a campaign named ‘30 days of women in business’.

The campaign, which is running on the 50 Million Women African Speak platform (50MAWSP) has been inviting platform users to name the women who inspire them.

The businesswomen nominating leaders who run large enterprises, as well those who may be out of the limelight but are an inspiration to them.

Others nominated include a leading Zambian banker and Absa Zambia CEO Ms Mizinga Melu, and former Democratic Republic of Congo First Lady Ms Olive Lembe Kabila.

Women who wish to participate in the campaign are required to visit www.womenconnect.org or to download the 50MAWSP app, and submit short stories about their most admired business women, giving reasons why and what they would tell them if they had a chance to meet them in person.

Nominating Ms Karanja, a Kenyan, one Ms Sheila Karwitha Mabe, wrote: “Your growth and tenacity in the brewing industry, a business dominated by our male counterparts, has not only given the women of today hope and confidence of a bright future in contributing greatly to the economy of this country but also, motivated us to start our businesses. You have spearheaded the journey to Women in Leadership not only in Kenya but across Africa.”

Across the continent

Ms Precious Limamu, a Zambian user who picked Ms Melu as her inspiration said: “Seeing you get to such great heights gives me assurance that I too can climb the ladders of success despite being female.”

Comesa Director for Gender and Social Affairs Ms Beatrice Hamusonde has expressed her delight at the responses from women across the continent.

“When we rolled out this campaign, we were focusing on the Comesa region, but we are excited to see so many women from all over Africa interacting and celebrating one another,” she said.

The ‘30 days of women in business’ campaign covers Comoros, Djibouti, DR Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Eswatini, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Seychelles, Sudan, Tunisia, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, the countries where Comesa is implementing the 50 Million African Women Speak Project.



Ms Karanja is one of Kenya's leading entrepreneurs, a remarkable trailblazer and an example of a woman made good against all the odds. She has defied all the odds to become Kenya's first home-grown beer and alcoholic drink manufacturer.

Ms Kabila is famed for her campaign against sexual violence targeting women and girls, especially in the conflict ravaged regions of the country.

The former first lady has in the past, led thousands of women on a march against sexual violence in Bukavi where armed conflict has lasted for years.

Prior to her current assignment, Ms Melu served as the CEO of the then Barclays Africa Management.