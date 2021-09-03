Kenyans shine in ‘100 Most Influential African Women’ publication

Kirinyaga County Governor Ann Waiguru (left) and her Kitui County counterpart Charity Ngilu are among the top 100 women recognised by Avance Media.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group
By  Wanja Mbuthia

Kenyan women continue to shatter the glass ceiling placing the country on the regional and global map.  A recently released Avance Media ‘100 Most Influential African Women’ -2021 list attests to this. At least seven made it to the different categories in the list drawn from 28 African countries.

