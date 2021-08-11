Kenyan women to take part in monthly HIV pill trial

The fight against HIV is set to receive a major boost if the monthly pill, whose trials Kenyan women will participate in, is proven effective. It is likely to replace PrEP which is taken daily.

By  Leonard Onyango

What you need to know:

  • Islatravir pill is taken once per month to prevent HIV transmissions through sex and has been termed as a game changer if its efficacy is proven.
  • The third phase of its trial will involve 4,000 HIV-uninfected women aged 16-45, from South Africa, Uganda, Kenya, Malawi, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Zambia.
  • If the results of the trials turn positive, Islatravir is likely to replace Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) which is taken daily.

