The Kenyan women resisting al-Shabaab’s war on Covid-19 vaccines

Women herding goats Nunow village, Garissa County

Women herding their goats in Nunow village, Garissa County. 

Photo credit: Courtesy | Evening Standard
logo-black

By  Abjata Khalif

Journalist

Nunow, Kenya - In a desolate, windswept corner of northern Kenya, pastoralist communities live in fear of attacks by Al Shabaab militants operating just over the border in Somalia.

Editor's picks

More from Gender

  1. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments - final day

  2. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.