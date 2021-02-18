Kenyan don crowned 2021 L’Oréal-Unesco Laureate

Prof Catherine Ngila is among the top five women researchers globally crowned as the 2021 L’Oréal-Unesco Laureates.

Photo credit: Photo | Courtesy

By  Faith Nyamai

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya’s scientist and lecturer, Prof Catherine Ngila is among the top five women researchers globally crowned as the 2021 L’Oréal-Unesco Laureates.
  • The awards recognised the five women researchers in mathematics, astrophysics, chemistry and informatics globally.
  • Prof Ngila is recognized for introducing, developing and applying nanotechnology-based analytical methods to monitor water pollutants.

Kenyan scientist and lecturer, Prof Catherine Ngila is among the top five women researchers globally crowned as the 2021 L’Oréal-Unesco Laureates.

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.