Kenya surpasses global average of female board directors

Public Service, Gender, Senior Citizens Affairs and Special Programs CS Prof Margaret Kobia with Kepsa Gender and SMEs Director Eva Muraya, at a past event. The 2021 Board Diversity and Inclusion Survey report shows Kenya’s gender diversity in the boardroom currently stands at 36 per cent. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Kamau Maichuhie

Gender Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The 2021 Board Diversity and Inclusion Survey report shows Kenya’s gender diversity in the boardroom now stands at 36 per cent, a significant growth from 21 per cent in 2017.
  • The report undertaken by the Kenya Institute of Management in partnership NSE, New Faces New Voices and Kepsa observes that women constitute 21 per cent of the appointed board chairpersons, while the global average is three per cent.

Kenya has outperformed the global average of female board directors after witnessing significant progress in board diversity and inclusion in the last nine years, a new report shows.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.