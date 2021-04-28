Kenya's horrific cases of SGBV in the last one year

Evans Karani the self-confessed killer of his girlfriend Catherine Nyokabi, when he appeared virtually before a Thika court on Monday, April 26.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Based on media reports, at least 32 women, men and girls aged 15 to 45 were killed between April 4, 2020 and April this year.
  • The perpetrators are mainly intimate partners of the victims.

Since March last year, women, men and children have suffered sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV).

