Kenya's horrific cases of SGBV in the last one year

Since March last year, women, men and children have suffered sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV).

Based on media reports, at least 32 women, men and girls aged 15 to 45 were killed between April 4, 2020 and April this year. The perpetrators are mainly intimate partners of the victims.

Here are some of the recorded horrific cases.

Machakos: Twenty-six-year-old Jackline was killed alongside her 11-year-old son in Matungulu sub-county, Machakos County. The child was beheaded. The bodies were found in the house of her 33-year-old husband, Jared Ochichi, who was later arrested. The child’s head fell from the plastic bag he was carrying while in Joska, prompting his arrest. The case is in court.

Nakuru: A 15-year-old girl was defiled and killed in Mau Narok, Nakuru County. Her body is dumped in a river. She had left home to collect firewood from a nearby forest. A rope she had to help in carrying the bundle of firewood was tied around her neck while her head was covered with her clothes.

Bomet: Cheptalal Primary School deputy head teacher Emmy Chepkoech Mitey was reportedly set ablaze by her husband. They had differences when the teacher took the decision to leave. Three weeks later, he followed her to her father’s home in Seanin, Konoin constituency, doused the teacher with petrol and set her ablaze. Mitey died days later. The murder case is ongoing.

Aeronautical engineer

Nairobi: Edward Okello, 33, was reportedly stabbed by his girlfriend in Umoja, Nairobi County. Police said the two differed over food. The aeronautical engineer at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, later died at Mama Lucy Hospital. The case is ongoing.

Nakuru: Twenty-three year-old Mercy Njeri was killed in Njoro, Nakuru County. Her throat was slit and her head, hands and feet burnt. He husband, James Mwangi, is in custody.

Kiambu: An 18-year-old Form Four girl was raped, killed and her body left in a maize plantation in Rusigetti, Kiambu County. Her eyes had also been gouged out. She had several deep cuts on the face.

Nairobi: Margaret Muchemi was burnt in her house in Njiru, Nairobi. She was tied to her bed before the house was set on fire. Her estranged boyfriend is the main suspect. She is said to have invited him over to resolve their differences.

Migori: A 76-year-old woman in Nyangore village, Migori County succumbed to injuries sustained on her head. Her grandson hit her with a stick, after they disagreed over an unknown issue. He was sentenced to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to the murder.

Kiambu: Franklin Munyao was arrested on Tuesday April 20 after reportedly killing his girlfriend. Detectives say he stayed with her body in his rental house in Kambi Moto village in Ruiru, Kiambu County for several days until his arrest.

Kiambu: 25- year-old Catherine Nyokabi was killed in Juja, Kiambu County, by her estranged lover Evans Karani over cheating allegations. Karani later confessed to the murder when he appeared before Thika magistrate Oscar Wanyaga virtually from Juja Police Station.

Nairobi: Police suspect the death Daniel Omollo Onyango, 37 – a Kenya Defence Forces soldier – was caused by his 27-year-old wife Violet Asela Emu, on the night of April 3. The couple differed over a one-bedroom house Ms Emu, an upcoming local secular artiste, had rented in Mirema Drive, Kasarani, Nairobi for her music business.



