Kenya poised to end inequality through Generation Equality Forum

President Uhuru Kenyatta during the virtual launch of the Kenyan chapter of Generation Equality Forum at State House, Nairobi last Friday.

Photo credit: Photo | PSCU

By  Catherine Nyambura

  • The government has debuted a national roadmap on advancing gender equality and ending all forms of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) by 2026. 
  • The Generation Equality Forum is a global and civil society-centred gathering to revisit the commitments outlined in the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action.
  • The ambitious GEF commitments launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta last Friday provide a chance to have a national conversation on gender.

It was an honour to join last Friday’s Generation Equality Forum launch in Kenya, where the government debuted a national roadmap on advancing gender equalityand Ending all forms of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) by 2026.This is an opportunity to build on momentum and lay groundwork for action, especially with the uneven progress on gender equality in Kenya and across the world.

