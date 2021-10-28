Kenya, Finland launch Sh760m GBV project

Finland Ambassador to Kenya Pirkka Tapiola puts down his signature during the launch of the Finland -Kenya bilateral programme on GBV prevention at the Kenya School of Government on October 27, 2021. Looking on (right) is Gender Cabinet Secretary Prof Margaret Kobia.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Kamau Maichuhie

Gender Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya and Finland have launched a bilateral GBV programme to strengthen prevention and response to GBV in the country.
  • Programme will complement and strengthen the duty-bearers’ capacity to provide GBV first-response services and accountability.

  • Finland and Kenya inject €5 million and €1 million respectively, to finance the project.

Kenya and Finland have launched a bilateral gender-based violence (GBV) programme to strengthen prevention and response to GBV in the country.

