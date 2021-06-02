Kellen Kariuki to head Standard Bank board

 Ms Kellen Kariuki, the new chairperson of the board of Standard Chartered Bank Kenya.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Kellen Kariuki s the new chairperson of the board of Standard Chartered Bank Kenya.
  • She is currently the managing director of Feruzi Holdings Limited and becomes the latest woman to head a board of an internationally renowned institution.

Ms Kellen Kariuki is the new chairperson of the board of Standard Chartered Bank Kenya, a listed financial institution at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE).

