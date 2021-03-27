KCSE candidates to get free sanitary towels, says Education CAS

Education CAS Mumina Bonaya. She has said KCSE candidates countrywide, will receive sanitary towels during the exam period. 

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Girls taking KCSE exams across the country will be provided with sanitary towels on regular basis, Education CAS Mumina Bonaya has said.
  • Girls from poor families are at higher risk of missing exams due to lack of the sanitary provisions, which makes it easier for them to be lured into having sex in exchange for the towels.

