KCSE candidates to get free sanitary towels, says Education CAS

Girls taking KCSE exams across the country will be provided with sanitary towels on regular basis, Education CAS Mumina Bonaya has said.

While on monitoring tour of the exams in Isiolo, Ms Bonaya said the provisions are meant to ensure girls are comfortable while taking the exams and to prevent them from missing the papers.

“Distribution of the towels is ongoing so that girls are comfortable while taking the exams,” Ms Bonaya said while overseeing opening of exam container in Isiolo town.

Girls from poor families are at higher risk of missing exams due to lack of the sanitary provisions, which makes it easier for them to be lured into having sex in exchange for the towels.

Accompanied by Deputy Director Ministry of Education Martha Ekirapa, the CAS directed that candidates with special needs be accorded special attention so that they comfortably take their exams.

Health guidelines

Ms Bonaya further called on centre managers, supervisors and invigilators to ensure Covid-19 protocols are strictly followed.

“All those handling the exam process should ensure the health guidelines are strictly observed for the safety of the candidates,” she directed.

Isiolo County Commissioner Herman Shambi asked the examination officials to monitor candidates who were out of school over indiscipline cases so that they do not pose security concerns.

“Keep a close eye on them and thoroughly frisk them as could be carrying some weapons,” said Mr Shambi.

Police officers manning the exam centres in Isiolo were warned against giving candidates their guns to pose with.

“Provide security and keep off the candidates. Those weapons are dangerous and should not be given to students,” Isiolo County Police boss Joseph Kigen told security officers during the Friday morning brief before start of the KCSE exams.

Some 1,432 candidates are sitting for KCSE in the county according to Dr Koriyow.