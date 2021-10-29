KBL’s Arnolda Shiundu enlisted among top 100 business leaders

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) Head of Sustainability and Community Engagement Arnolda Shiundu, has been recognised as one of 100 outstanding global business leaders.

As a 2021 Meaningful Business 100 (2021 MB100) winner, Ms Shiundu makes it to the cohort of exceptional group of leaders who are “dedicating their work to tackling the world’s most pressing issues and help achieve the UN Global Goals.”

At KBL, Ms Shiundu champions the sustainability agenda of the company, which pivots on creating shared value in the local communities

In the last decade, the company has provided more than 2.5 million people with access to clean water, sourced sorghum and barley raw materials from 47,000 smallholder farmers and planted more than a million trees.

“I work for an incredible company, and I am proud of the opportunity to drive a pioneering sustainability agenda… we have made huge strides in aligning our business operations to the Sustainable Development Goals,” said Ms Shiundu in a statement.

Corporate leaders

She was selected from a pool of 500 nominations from 75 countries, globally.

“Congratulations to Arnolda Shiundu for being included in this year’s MB100, representing the best of what business and social innovation can be. These leaders are dedicating their work to tackling the world’s most pressing issues, providing hope and inspiration to us all,” Meaningful Business Founder and CEO, Tom Lytton-Dickie said during the unveiling ceremony.