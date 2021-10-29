KBL’s Arnolda Shiundu enlisted among top 100 business leaders

Kenya Breweries Limited Head of Sustainability and Community Engagement, Arnolda Shiundu.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • She was selected from a pool of 500 nominations from 75 countries, globally.

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) Head of Sustainability and Community Engagement Arnolda Shiundu, has been recognised as one of 100 outstanding global business leaders.

