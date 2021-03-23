Kamala Harris promises revitalised partnership with UN Women

US Vice President Kamala Harris says it is harder for democracies to thrive when women are burdened with a myriad of challenges.

Photo credit: Photo | AFP

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • US government’s amendment of ties with World Health Organisation, which had equally been cut off by Mr Trump further promotes global plans to tackle challenges women face in accessing health services.

