Kamala Harris promises revitalised partnership with UN Women

US Vice-President (VP) Kamala Harris has promised a revitalised partnership with UN Women to enable the agency empower women all over the world.

The VP who addressed the 65th Session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women on March 16, said it is harder for democracies to thrive when women are burdened with a myriad of challenges.

With the revamped collaboration, the President Joe Biden and Ms Harris administration revives hope for accelerated progress in attaining gender equality as the world races against the Covid-19 tide to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, whose achievement term is limited to the next nine years.

Former President Donald Trump’s administration drew back the progress with the global gag rule cash-trapping global organisations offering and promoting sexual and reproductive health services and rights including United Nations Population Fund. Mr Biden has since rescinded the policy.

Further, last year the Trump administration pushed for removal of references to sexual and reproductive health from the UN Covid-19 humanitarian response plan (HRP), at a time when there was a global emergency need for provision of the related services and products including contraceptives and sanitary towels.

Gender-based violence

The US government’s amendment of ties with World Health Organisation, which had equally been cut off by Mr Trump further promotes global plans to tackle challenges women face in accessing health services.

Ms Harris said: “As women struggle to get the healthcare they need, the pandemic appears to be reversing the global gains we’ve made in the fights against HIV/Aids, tuberculosis, malaria, malnutrition, and maternal and child mortality,” she said

“That’s why, on the first day of our administration, the United States re-engaged as a member state and leader in the World Health Organisation.”

She enlisted food insecurity, poverty, inaccessibility to quality healthcare and exposure to gender-based violence (GBV) as major challenges that prohibit women from taking part in decision making process, thus hurting democracy.

“The status of women is the status of democracy,” she said adding that the US will be re-joining the Human Rights Council to revive its commitment on strengthening the voice of women in democracy.

“The status of democracy also depends fundamentally on the empowerment of women. Not only because the exclusion of women in decision-making is a marker of a flawed democracy, but because the participation of women strengthens democracy,” she said.

