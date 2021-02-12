Japan commits $4.6m towards refugee women's resilience 

Japanese government has committed $4.6m to promote socio-economic stability of women in Kenya’s refugee camps and surrounding communities.

Through the two year-year project Enhancing Women’s Resilience in Refugee Camps and Host Communities implemented by UN Women, the women in Dadaab and Kakuma refugee camps alongside Kalobeyei Integrated Settlement will gain economic empowerment and peace building skills.

The 2021-2023 project will entail collaboration with Toyota Kenya Foundation, in which the women will take a one-year course on automotive-related services that will turn them into mechanics.

Upon completion, they are expected to establish an auto-repair garage in Kalobeyei, to generate an income and hence, become economically empowered.

With the economic stability, the women will be able to weather the socio-economic disturbances that come with emergencies and disasters.

Additionally, the project could lead in breaking cultural barriers that hinder women from pursuing mechanics, a job perceived to be a preserve of men.

“The intersection between humanitarian action and women’s empowerment is critical for peace and security in Kenya,” UN Women Kenya Country Representative Ms Anna Mutavati is quoted in the February 10, joint statement following the official ceremony of signing the deal.

Socio-economic insecurities

“Our research shows women and girls from refugee and host communities are disproportionately and acutely affected by a series of socio-economic insecurities related to food and water scarcity, extreme pressures on livelihoods and increased exposure to gender-based violence (GBV),” she added.

The women will also be sensitised on their role in preventing conflicts and promoting peace and security in humanitarian circumstances.

Inclusion of women in peace building realigns with Kenya’s mission to effectively implement UN Security Council Resolution 1325 (UNSCR 1325)

In May last year, ministries of Public Service and Gender, and Interior and National Coordination launched the 2nd Kenya National Action Plan (2020-2024) to advance the successes of the lapsed 2016-2018 action plans.

The 1325 Resolution calls on countries to be deliberate in involving women in peace and security processes namely negotiations and reconciliations.

The new action plan enshrines government’s commitment to inclusion of women in strategising measures to address gender-based violence (GBV), climate change, human trafficking and forced migration and humanitarian disasters such as droughts, fires, floods, terrorism, and diseases.

“The distances women and girls walk to get basic needs to sustain their families puts them at risk of sexual violence, and then increases their vulnerability to conflict when there are cycles of revenge attacks,” reads section on climate change.

Structural inequalities, devolution and cultural and religious factors are identified as emerging issues that the government ministries, departments and agencies will also be committed to address under the action plan.

“Structural inequalities continue to weaken women’s capacity to strengthen their economic base, leading to high levels of poverty among women that consequently limit their capacity to participate effectively in decision making at community, county, and national levels,” reads section on the action plan.