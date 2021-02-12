Japan commits $4.6m towards refugee women's resilience 

Pizrah Gloria , a refugee from Burundi, at a tailoring training at Kakuma Refugee Camp. Japan has committed $4.6m to promote socio-economic stability of women in Kenya’s refugee camps and surrounding communities.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Two-year project implemented by UN Women to benefit women in Dadaab and Kakuma refugee camps and Kalobeyei Integrated Settlement.
  • The refugees will gain economic empowerment and peace building skills.
  • The project could lead in breaking cultural barriers that hinder women from pursuing mechanics, a job perceived to be a preserve of men.

