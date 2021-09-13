Janet Mbugua recognised for menstrual health advocacy

Janet Mbugua, Founder Inua Dada Foundation - World Association for Sexual Health has honoured her organisation, Inua Dada Foundation Trust, with an Excellence and Innovation in Sexuality Education Award.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • World Association for Sexual Health honoured Janet Mbugua's  organisation, Inua Dada Foundation Trust, with an Excellence and Innovation in Sexuality Education Award.

Janet Mbugua has been recognised for her consistent efforts to advocate for menstrual health.

