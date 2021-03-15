It’s time for women, girls to challenge the new normal

Women working in informal sector demonstrate on Kenyatta Avenue, Nairobi last year. They demanded for  Covid-19 stimulus packages for women from the Government. Globally, more women have been adversely affected by the pandemic.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Millicent Mwololo

What you need to know:

  • Globally, more women and girls by the nature of their gender have been adversely affected by Covid-19.
  • Across the world, women are facing increased domestic violence, unpaid care duties, unemployment and poverty.
  • Women leaders within government, civil society, religious and educational institutions can bring a whole lot of change through policy, laws and actions.

Themed “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a Covid-19 World” this year’s International Women’s Day came at the backdrop of new challenges for women and girls across the globe that have been accelerated by Covid-19 pandemic.

