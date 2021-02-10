It's Sh60,000 fine for rapists, Mandera clans agree

It will take just Sh60,000 for a woman who was raped during inter-clan conflicts in Mandera County to let go justice and allow peace to prevail.

The amount is a fine branded as a dowry that elders from Murrule and Garre communities agreed to be paid as part of mending the fences and concluding a peace deal.

One of the communities had accused the other of raping their women. Of all the sexual offence claims, the community pleaded guilty to one to which the elders settled on an amicable punishment of Sh60,000.

The communities later on February 8, signed a peace pact.

Murrule and Garre communities have had protracted conflicts over pasture and water, resulting to deaths, injuries and sexual offences.

The elders use Somali customary law to determine compensation for the damages notwithstanding the fact that such offences as rape have long-term damages on the victim and are punishable under the law.

Sexual offence

In 2016, Busia Woman Representative Ms Florence Mutua brought amendments to the Sexual Offences Act, 2006, among them prohibition of plea bargaining.

The Bill had proposed that any person initiating or conniving to conceal a sexual offence should face a jail term of five years or be fined Sh500,000.

This crime would be in the form of soliciting money, domestic animals or any other property as compensation from the suspect, marrying off the victim to the suspected offender, preventing police officers from conducting investigations or distorting evidence, as elaborated in the Bill.

The Bill, however, failed to pass in February 2017, due to lack of two-thirds majority of MPs in favour of the proposed law.

For now, a rapist is an offender whose jail term exceeds 10 years, as punishable under the Act.

mobiria@ke.nationmedia.com



