It’s a win for women as BBI bridges gender gap

Women in the country have a reason to smile after they emerged among the major beneficiaries of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report received by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga on Wednesday in Kisii.

The report in its recommendations seeks to cure the elusive two-thirds gender principle that has proved a hard nut to crack for the last 10 year.

Among the proposals is to increase the membership of the Senate to 94 from 67 if a proposal by the BBI report is adopted by Kenyans.

The report proposes that each of the 47 counties should elect two senators, a man and a woman in a move meant to cure gender inequality. The National Assembly will have 360 members up from the current 349 to bridge the gender gap.

360-member house

The BBI team also recommends a 360-member house, where 290 will be elected by the people in the constituencies and another 70 filled by political parties.

The additional 70 seats will be allocated on the strength of actual votes cast per county and will be distributed among women, youth and people with disabilities.

The execution of the two-thirds gender principle will now be the duty of political parties, which will be required to reserve to least 30 per cent of all seats for women and the youth in any election.

The report says each party will have to adhere to the Political Parties Act or risk being locked out of the election by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Two-thirds gender rule

The report wants Article 91 of the Constitution changed to require political parties to ensure not more than two-thirds of the members of elective or appointive bodies are of the same gender.

Currently, Kenya has 19 female senators of which 16 are nominated. The new proposal could mean there will no longer be need to nominate members to achieve gender parity.

The BBI report further proposes, through the amendment of Article 10 of the Constitution, that governors and their deputies must be persons of the opposite sex.

Currently, only Kiambu, Kitui, Narok, Kirinyaga and Kericho counties have people of opposite gender as deputy governors.

Meaningful gains

Public Service and Gender Cabinet Secretary Prof Margate Kobia yesterday told Nation that she welcomes the report and called on women to read it.

“The women of Kenya will come together and study the report in detail to ensure there are meaningful gains for women in leadership and decision making at all levels. Social economic empowerment for a better future. Above all, we need to fix our eyes on a united, peaceful and prosperous Kenya,” said Prof Kobia.

Women leaders, under the Team Embrace umbrella early this week said they are sure the BBI will fix the two-thirds gender rule, adding they will not to take lightly any bid to erode gender gains so far made.

Homa-Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga, termed the launch of the BBI report as a step towards changing Kenya for posterity.

“Let’s all read and familiarise ourselves with the BBI report then we meet at Bomas of Kenya on Monday for the start of a robust national Conversation on the future of our country,’ said Ms Wanga.



