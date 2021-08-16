Isiolo, Marsabit leaders to engage Ethiopia over FGM

Marsabit girls who underwent 'medicalised' FGM.  Isiolo and Marsabit leaders have unveiled plans to approach Ethiopian authorities to help end the vice.

By  Jacob Walter

What you need to know:

  • Isiolo and Marsabit leaders have unveiled plans to approach Ethiopian authorities and champions to launch a cross border initiative to end the vice.
  • Despite Kenya having a robust institutional, policy and legal frameworks, the practice continues in secret in some communities along the Ethiopia-Kenya border.

Isiolo and Marsabit leaders have unveiled plans to approach Ethiopian authorities and champions to launch a cross border initiative to end Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

