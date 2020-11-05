Isiolo clergy call for joint efforts to protect girls

The clergy in Isiolo have called for joint efforts in protecting girls against outlawed practices, sexual abuse and early marriages.

Isiolo Interfaith Network chairperson Ahmed Sett and secretary Stephen Kalunyu asked parents to monitor their children's movements to prevent them from being lured into promiscuous behaviour.

“This fight can only be won if we join hands. Political leaders, clergy and all stakeholders must take lead role to ensure the girl child is safe and continues with education,” said Mr Sett who is also the National Council of Elders treasurer.

The clerics said girls and boys should be given equal access to opportunities and attain highest level of education.

Mr Sett warned caregivers and parents against marrying off their daughters at an early age but instead allow them complete education.

Transition program

Some 31 girls, 27 from primary, have been impregnated since schools were temporarily closed in March over the Covid-19 pandemic, according to education officials.

The religious leaders lamented that many parents were not committed to ensuring girls, like boys, attain the highest level of education, impeding government’s 100 per cent transition program.

They appealed with girls to report violation cases to authorities for legal action, saying they had big role to play in the fight.

Mr Kalunyu asked to men to join the fight against female genital mutilation (FGM), which he said continued to scuttle girls’ education.

“Men have a crucial role they can play considering we are the ones who marry the girls who undergo through the cut,” he said.

The group reiterated its commitment in working with stakeholders in sensitization and eradication of FGM and early marriages. The clerics are set to embark on sensitization of elders and parents on need to protect girls from abuse, and girls on the need to speak up against any violation.



