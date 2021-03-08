International Women's Day : Numbers don’t lie, women still trail

Women march through the streets of Eldoret town to mark lasts year’s International Women’s Day. Celebrated on March 8, annually, the day is symbolic of the historic journey women around the world have taken to better their lives.
 

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya| Nation Media Group

By  Kamau Maichuhie

Gender Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The 2020 Economic Survey released by National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani last year, for example, lifted the lid on how women trail men in leadership in many fields.
  • Currently, out of the 349 seats in Parliament, only 76 members are female representing only a fifth of the total.
  • Kenya’s founding President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta had no women in power.

Women’s participation in leadership in both in public and private sectors has lagged behind for decades.

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.