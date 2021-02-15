Inspired by tough childhood, Baringo model now empowers girls

Diana Chebotibin, the founder of Women Empowerment and Advocacy Network-Kenya (Wean-Ke) in Baringo County. 

Photo credit: Margaret Maina | Nation Media Group

By  Margaret Maina

What you need to know:

  • Diana Chebotibin was motivated to address the prevailing gender inequalities, exploitation, alienation and discrimination in Kenya that push women to take the back seats in discourses touching on them.
  • She founded Women Empowerment and Advocacy Network-Kenya (Wean-Ke) in 2016.
  • Wean-Ke and its partners have conducted mentorship programs for girls in various parts of Baringo County during the Covid-19 period, reaching out to more than 3,000 school-going girls.

Gender-based violence (GBV), unexploited potential, inequality and unfairness against women pushed Ms Diana Chebotibin, 32, to found an organization that protects, promotes and advocates for women’s and girls’ rights.

