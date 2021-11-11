Inside the Kenya-TZ cross border FGM

Former Gender PS Safina Kwekwe (seated second right) signs an agreement, to end circumcision of Maasai girls, with cultural elders from Loita in Kenya and their kin from Nkororngoro in Tanzania, in 2019. Cross-border FGM is a major hurdle in the fight against the vice in Kenya.

Photo credit: George Sayagie | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Cross-border FGM is a major hurdle in the fight against the vice in Kenya, a country where the government seeks to end the practice by next year, just one month away.
  • Tanzania's FGM prevalence (10 per cent) is half Kenya’s (21 per cent).
  • Maasai community in Kenya have relatives in Tanzania, making it easier for them to take their girls for the cut in the guise of a normal visit.

Lekarokia Ole Nang’oro stands on a rock at Olkiloriti in Oloitoktok, Kajiado South Sub-county, Kajiado County. He looks over Mbomai village in Tanzania, which is across.

