Include more women on climate mitigation

Women  at a displacement camp for people affected by  floods in Beledweyne, Somalia, in  2019. Due to climate change floods and droughts have become more recurrent. A UN official says climate change remains the world's largest global threat, especially to women. 

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • President of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly Abdulla Shahid, has called for an increased inclusion of women on climate mitigation.
  • Women and girls are highly vulnerable to gender-based violence due to climate crisis, according to United Nations Environment Program.

