Incestuous defilements shattering dreams of Migori teens

Cases of girls defiled by relatives are on the rise. In Migori, Rongo Sub-county children’s officer Mr David Magogo says they challenges while handling  incest cases because most parents are compromised.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group
By  Ian Byron

  • I Can Fly Rescue Centre in Nyamasare village in Uriri Sub-county, Migori, currently hosts 76 girls who have fled from sexual escapades by randy relatives.
  • 11-year-old Lucy* was defiled by her father.
  • Liza*, a Form Two student at a secondary school in Machakos County, was defiled by her step-father.
  • Judy Auma* was not lucky because she got pregnant in the process.
  • Despite the rescue efforts, some victims end up being compromised to withdraw the cases.

The young girl is apprehensive, the February 15, incident still fresh in her mind – it is as if it occurred yesterday. The 11-year-old has been at a rescue centre for the last one month after her father defiled her.

