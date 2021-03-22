Incest: A tale of families’ dark secrets behind closed doors

Incest in the family is destructive and disruptive to the survivor and  the whole family, who in most cases, hide the "family secret” to “protect the name”.  

By  Njeri Rugene

Consulting editor and founder

The Woman’s Newsroom Foundation

What you need to know:

  • Twins Miriam and Martha, 14, were defiled by their father.
  • Their elder sister was also defiled; now has mental health issues, has a baby and expecting another one from her dad.
  • Some mothers accuse minors –when they are defiled - of having ‘snatched’ their husbands.
  • Deep in poverty, these women depend on their morally deprived partners to provide for them.
  • Girls disowned by their mothers who choose to side with abusive fathers and step-fathers are particularly afflicted.

Miriam and Martha are 14-year-old twins.

