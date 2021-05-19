Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

Inaugural Gender Equality Moot Court Competition launched

Equality Now-Africa Region Director Ms Faiza Mohamed speaking during the launch of the toolkit guiding journalists on how to report on FGM in March. Equality Now is one of the partners spearheading the Gender Equality Moot Court Competition.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Kamau Maichuhie

Gender Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Gender Equality Moot Court Competition spearheaded by Equality Now and Catholic University of Eastern Africa has been launched.
  • It is anchored on the utility of the Maputo Protocol in the advancement of women’s and girls’ rights using the legal justice system.

The inaugural Gender Equality Moot Court Competition pitting law students across the African continent was launched on Monday.

