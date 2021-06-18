In Italy, publishers have scrapped gender biases in school books

Irene Biemmi, expert in gender teaching and a lecturer at the University of Florence.

Photo credit: Photo | Pool

By  Chiara Severgnini

Corriere della Sera (Italy) 

What you need to know:

  • Until a few years ago it wasn’t unusual to find gender stereotypes in almost every primary school textbook in Italy.
  • Today, you can’t put together a school textbook without taking into account a gender perspective.

Mums in the kitchen, dads off to work. Messy and brave little boys, shy and tidy little girls. Are these simply stereotypes that hark back to the 1950s? It would seem so, but until a few years ago it wasn’t unusual to find them in almost every primary school textbook in Italy. Only, in recent years, textbook publishers have decided to take a different direction. 

