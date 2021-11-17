I wore a black hijab to mourn my dreams

Women walk past the site of a blast at the Sardar Mohammad Dawood Khan military hospital in Kabul on November 3, 2021. For Maryam Nabavi, the day the Taliban arrived, her dreams and aspirations for a brighter future died. 

Photo credit: Photo | AFP

By  Fuller Project Team

What you need to know:

  • Like any other typical day in Kabul, Maryam Nabavi, an Afghan journalist went to her office on the morning of Sunday, August 15.

  • As soon as she checked her Facebook and Twitter accounts, she came across unconfirmed reports that the Taliban had reached parts of Kabul.

  • But the woman who returned home was no longer the one who had left that morning.

This story was produced in partnership with Rukhshana Media and is part of The Fuller Project’s ongoing series, Ending America’s forever war: What is next for Afghan women?, documenting what the end of America’s longest war on foreign soil means for the women who have lived through it.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.