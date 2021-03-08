I won’t be principal for life, I'm mentoring a generation

Ms Rose Menjo, Principal Nakuru Girls High School during the interview at her office in Nakuru. 

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Rose Menjo, the principal of Nakuru Girls’ High School says leadership is about the people you influence. 
  • Ms Menjo rose through the ranks from a class teacher to a principal of a national school. She is pushing for women leaders’ agenda with a lot of passion through something she is good at – teaching.
  • Her advice to girls: "Don't settle for less, go for equal, go for more."

She is kind, innovative, compassionate, respected, visionary and yet firm in her leadership style. That is the first impression you get of Rose Menjo, the principal of Nakuru Girls’ High School.

