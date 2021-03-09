I will preach peace till I breathe my last

By  Jacob Walter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Fatumah Godana, 68, a resident of Manyatta Jilloh in Saku Sub-county, Marsabit County has been part and parcel of the women peace crusaders in the region since 1980.
  • Despite having only elementary education, she brags of contributing immensely towards the intriguing transformation and restoration of peace in the restive areas in Northern Kenya.

A team of local non-State actors led by a group of women have been active change agents in the lawless curve of northern Kenya since the mid-1990s.

