I will preach peace till I breathe my last

A team of local non-State actors led by a group of women have been active change agents in the lawless curve of northern Kenya since the mid-1990s.

They have created an umbrella movement that has inaugurated a remarkable level of peace and security across the region.

Northern Kenya constitutes some of the most attention-grabbing cases of the rise of ‘arbitrated State’ arrangements in modern Africa.

Several State-sanctioned governance arrangements have seen women involved in the mediation processes in a bid to rebuild rule of law through non-State actors in the conflict prone settings.

Fatumah Godana, 68, a resident of Manyatta Jilloh in Saku Sub-county, Marsabit County has been part and parcel of the women peace crusaders in the region for the last 41 years.

“I’ve been a peace ambassador in the northern parts of Kenya since 1980 because I hate seeing people suffer, more so women and children who bear the brunt of these conflicts,” Ms Godana says.

Despite having only elementary education, she brags of contributing immensely towards the intriguing transformation and restoration of peace in the restive areas in Northern Kenya.

Mediation process

The local administration nominated her to spearhead peace crusades in the region way back in 1980. She remembers taking part in the mediation process among the then Wajir District feuding ethnic communities.

The State forged a formal liaison with this group in Wajir, fundamentally sub-contracting important functions of local government to local civic leaders, and using its partnership with the Wajir groups.

She says that in the mid-1990s, the Somali-inhabited portion of northern Kenya was one of the most insecure and ungovernable zones of the Horn of Africa.

Spill over from the Somali civil war and State collapse produced a massive flow of refugees, small arms, violent criminality, and clan tensions in northern Kenya.

The indigenous Somali Kenyans were essentially on their own, trying to cope with severe corrosion of security in their home areas.

Historic improvement

Since independence, they have faced long-term migratory pressure and changing demographics from westward-expanding neighbours, especially the Degodia.

Despite the aggressive bloodletting that was attributed to the region and led to loss of many lives, a dramatic turnaround was witnessed in the region.

This historic improvement in Wajir was not due to a robust Kenyan government initiative to reclaim control over the territory. Thanks to the US-backed military patrols of the borders since 2006, which saw the increased Kenyan government’s presence in the remote and impoverished frontier zone.

Among the women who took part in the peace crusade to pacify the warring communities in Wajir was Ms Godana, who was handpicked by the provincial administrators.

Back in Marsabit, she began as Maendeleo ya Wanawake chairperson and at the divisional level and rose to become the district chairperson during the Moi era.

She has been a force to reckon with at the grassroots level with her impact being felt especially at the rural level because she has no formal education. The local provincial administrations and government have also always relied on her.

Mobilise funds

She has been a conduit through which they gain entrance among the local women. She has also used her influence to mobilise funds for local women groups to be empower them economically.

She has witnessed all the ethnic conflicts in Marsabit County in the last 15 years. From the infamous Turbi massacre of 2005 where 90 people were killed, property destroyed and more than 7,500 people displaced, to the fierce conflicts witnessed in the 2013 General Election where more than 100 persons were killed, and 38,000 displaced.

She is a constant voice on local radio stations and public barazas, preaching peace and cohesive existence among the local communities.

When nation.africa catches up with her, she laments about local communities that have lived in unity for years being turned against one another by selfish politicians.

Ms Godana maintains that she will preach peace across the region till she ceases to breathe despite losing all her animals to banditry and ethnic conflicts.

“I will never stop preaching peace in this county,” Ms Godana reiterates.

Her efforts were recognised when she was feted during the launch of Marsabit Municipality by the board members alongside other change makers in the region.

