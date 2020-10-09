I’m 16 and a parent to my siblings!

A voice is calling! A 16-year-old Endorois girl from Loboi, a remote village in Mogotio Sub-county, Baringo County needs help. Daph’s (name shortened) voice is sharp, clear and confident.

As the world commemorates the International Day of the Girl Child themed My Voice, Our Equal Future, Daph is calling out everyone to realities of a rural girl, especially those from indigenous communities.

In Africa, only 0.6 per cent of the 18.5 million indigenous women have advanced education, according to Global Study on Situation of Indigenous Women and Girls (2020) report by International Indigenous Women's Forum (Fimi).

That means, almost all households in indigenous communities will forever live in extreme poverty if nothing is done to improve their socio-economic status.

Father remarried

At 11, Daph, became a ‘parent’ of three children – her two sisters and brother.

In 2015, her parents separated. Her father moved to another area and remarried, while her mother became a drunkard, absconding altogether her parental responsibility.

“My mother is never home. She has left me to take care of the children,” she says.

At 16 and now in Class Seven, Daph is stretching her time between studies, toiling to fend for her siblings aged 10, seven and four as well as protecting them.

By the time of the interview on October 9, she would not tell her mother’s whereabouts. For about two months now, she has been away from home.

In ideal situation, Daph would be enjoying her childhood - learning new things or exploring her talents.

But no! She is the firstborn with additional unwarranted responsibilities. She is the mother doing 12-hour farm work for a daily wage of Sh300. At night, she is the father, assuring her siblings of their safety and protection.

Sugarless tea

I ask her whether she ever gets scared of criminals breaking into their mud-walled, grass thatched house.

“I’ am never scared. I’m used to being alone with my siblings that it never occurs to me that I have to think of anyone else protecting us. I just believe we are safe,” she says.

She has also got used to waking up at 5am to prepare either sugarless black tea or porridge for her siblings. By 5.30am, she heads to nearby farms to scout for work.

“If I arrive after 6am, I won’t find work. The farm owner just turns me away,” she says, “If I get; I’ll work till 6pm.”

And when she returns home, she picks a 20-litre jerrican and runs to River Mulok, which she says is 20 kilometres away, to collect drinking water. Or she fetches some for laundry from River Loboi, which she estimates to be about three kilometres apart.

On an ordinary school day, she could be leading her siblings to Lake Bogoria Primary School, distant by three kilometres by 6am. On her back, she carries her siblings’ books topped up with a 20-litre jerrican.

Early marriages

When the day ends, she fills the jerrican with water from the school tank, balance it on her head and trek back home while keeping watch of her sisters and brother as they pat their feet on the rocks and brown powdery soil.

When they arrive home and find nothing to eat, Daph has to knock on neighbours’ doors and plead for food.

From time to time, well-wishers conversant with her struggles, offer them food and other essentials like sanitary towels and toiletries.

She says many orphaned girls or those with absentee parents seek love, comfort and companionship in early marriages.

But to find a marriage suitor; they have to prepare themselves. And that preparation is taking themselves to the circumcisers to get cut, she says.

“Those whose mothers have died find it difficult to live with their fathers,” she says, “They cannot share (with them) their needs or even problems. And that is why they are easily lured with little money by boda boda operators.”

She has received numerous proposals to which she says, “I have stood my ground and said ‘No’!”

“I look at how we are suffering and tell myself ‘I am the change maker. I will not sell myself into slavery in the name of marriage. I must get an education and change my future and that of my siblings.”



