I love this job, says Lamu female painter

Zeitun Bwanakweli, 40, has beaten all odds to become a renowned painter in Lamu where culture forbids women from carrying out duties reserved for men.

Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu | Nation Media Group

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Zeitun Bwanakweli has beaten the odds to become a renowned painter and contractor across the Lamu Archipelago.
  • She says her choice and love for the painting job has taken her through tough times, including being despised by men and fellow women.

Male chauvinism continues to demean Lamu women in their pursuit for professionalism, especially in careers believed to be a reserve for men.

