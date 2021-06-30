I love my work, says Huruma coffin decorator

Jesinter Akinyi decorating a coffin at her workshop in Huruma, Nairobi, last month.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Winnie Onyando

What you need to know:

  • Jesinter Akinyi is the only woman within Huruma Flats who tailors shrouds, mostly used by Catholics to wrap the dead before burying them. 
  • Her work attracts criticism and support in equal measure but Ms Akinyi says she has done it for the last five years and enjoys its fruits.

Dressed in a blue overall, Jesinter Akinyi folds a piece of white satin cloth over a wooden table in her workshop at Huruma Flats, in Nairobi County.

