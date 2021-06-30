I love my work, says Huruma coffin decorator

Dressed in a blue overall, Jesinter Akinyi folds a piece of white satin cloth over a wooden table in her workshop at Huruma Flats, in Nairobi County.

Beside her are pins, a tape measure and scissors ready to make a shroud for a client who wants it delivered in two days.

Ms Akinyi is the only woman within Huruma Flats who tailors shrouds. They are mostly used by Catholics to wrap the dead before burying them. She also decorates the interior of caskets.

Ms Akinyi, 29, tells nation.africa that she started the business out of passion.

“I wanted something unique. Besides, I have had a passion for tailoring since I was a child,” she says.

When Covid-19 hit Kenya in March last year, many businesses were hit hard and went under. A 2020 survey by Central Bank of Kenya, says about 75 per cent of micro, small and medium enterprises in Kenya, were greatly affected by the pandemic and were at risk of collapse. For Ms Akinyi, however, this was her turning point.

Early Childhood Development

“Many people succumbed to Covid-19; more than five people died every day due to the pandemic. In business, we look at the numbers, which determines the market,” says Ms Akinyi who has training in Early Childhood Development from Migori Teachers Training College.

Ms Akinyi wakes up early to do her house chores and prepare her daughter for school before rushing to her workshop by 7am.

“I have done this work for the last five years and I have enjoyed its fruits. It caters for everything in my family,” she says, adding that she prays every morning before embarking on it.

Jesinter Akinyi sewing at her place of work in Huruma, Nairobi, last month. Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

A shroud is often made of a satin material and embroidered with a net and laces.

“We prefer satin material because of its glossy nature. It’s also made of silk, has smooth and shiny sides and does not get old easily. Satin material can stay long and preserve the body longer in the grave,” she says.

She gets the fabric from Eastleigh market. A roll, which goes for Sh2,200 can decorate between seven to nine caskets depending on the casket size.

“I make a profit of between Sh1,700 and Sh2,000 from sewing each casket decor. In a day, I can sew 10 décor materials according to demand,” she says adding that the busiest days are Wednesday and Thursday.

“It’s not easy to decorate a coffin, keenness, patience and creativity is required. You also require a light cushion mattress, stapler, ribbons and sewed satin material,” she says.

Fend for family

For the shrouds, she makes three to five pieces from a roll of satin material. One shroud costs between Sh3,000 and Sh10,000 depending on amount of raw materials used.

“Just like any other dress, women's shrouds are sewed using satin material because of its glossy nature. You then fit it with white laces and net, which gives it a beautiful appearance. The shroud is accompanied with white socks, gloves and a white cape,” explains Ms Akinyi.

Her work attracts criticism and support in equal measure.

Co-worker David Obunga, says Ms Akinyi has the right to do the business to fend for her family.

“Jesinter is a hardworking woman. Besides, we have to look for surviving means. I make coffins, people will give their opinion about your job but you don’t need to be defined by their opinions,” he says.

“I love and enjoy my work. I am sure of getting not less than Sh2,000 per day."

Ms Akinyi advises women “not to be defined by people’s perception of work. Do that which suits you and give it your best.”