I hope to become a professor before I turn 40

Dr Susan Mambo during the interview in Nyeri town on February 22, 2021. She is the chair of the Environmental Health and Disease Control at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Reginah Kinogu

What you need to know:

  • Dr Susan Mambo is the chair of Department of Environmental Health & Disease Control at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).
  • Her passion for public health informed her undergraduate course where she studied Environmental Health at the Kenyatta University between 2004 and 2008.
  • Dr Mambo also serves as a director for the Women Advancement for Economic Leadership Empowerment.  

At the age of 31, Dr Susan Mambo had on her sleeves credit for leading to full accreditation the only accredited university by the Public Health officers and Technicians’ council (PHOTC) to offer Bachelor of Science in Public Health.

Editor's picks

More from Gender

  1. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments - final day

  2. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.