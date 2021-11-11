I felt like a bird in a cage, we left Kabul on a military plane

Afghans crowd at the tarmac of the Kabul airport on August 16, 2021, to flee the country as the Taliban took control of Afghanistan.

By  Fuller Project Team

What you need to know:

  • Zahra Joya, 29, is  a journalist who lived under the Taliban’s Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in Kabul for two weeks.
  • Until the morning of Sunday, of August 15, (the day Kabul fell to the Taliban), the city was full of women in colourful dresses, adding so much life to the city, but suddenly they were nowhere.
  • She had to make sure they were not publishing anything in Rukhshana that would catch the attention of the Taliban

This story was produced in partnership with Rukhshana Media and is part of The Fuller Project’s ongoing series, Ending America’s forever war: What is next for Afghan women?, documenting what the end of America’s longest war on foreign soil means for the women who have lived through it.

