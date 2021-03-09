I do not regret switching my career

Farmers Choice Limited Director Sales and Marketing Felisters Gitau during the interview on February 18, 2021, at the company's headquarters in Kahawa West, Nairobi.

Photo credit: Kanyiri Wahito | Nation Media Group

By  Kamau Maichuhie

Gender Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • For Felisters Gitau, the confirmation of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country marked the most trying moment in her career.
  • She is the director of sales and marketing at Farmers Choice Limited, the country’s leading producer of fresh and processed meats.
  • The business was hard hit and they quickly came up with innovative ways to continue growing revenue in the wake of the global pandemic.

For Felisters Gitau, the confirmation of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country marked the most trying moment in her career.

Editor's picks

More from Gender

  1. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments - final day

  2. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.