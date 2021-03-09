I do not regret switching my career

For Felisters Gitau, the confirmation of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country marked the most trying moment in her career.

The pandemic saw the government shut down the country including the hospitality industry, one of their key clientele bases. The closure of airports and borders also affected their business as tourism ground to a halt.

She is the director of sales and marketing at Farmers Choice Limited, the country’s leading producer of fresh and processed meats.

“As a business, we were hit so hard by Covid-19, which saw us lose a substantial amount of business. Hotels closed without paying what they owed. It is a very tough moment,” Ms Gitau tells nation.africa at her office located in Kahawa West, Nairobi.

Together with the management, they quickly came up with innovative ways to continue growing revenue in the wake of the global pandemic.

This, she says, is how they came up with home deliveries, which they made possible by recruiting Farmers Choice stockists to drive online sales. The new strategy which continues to date, was a success.

Being a woman leader in a manufacturing company that deals with fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) which are largely perishable, is very demanding, reveals Ms Gitau who studied Bachelor of Commerce degree in Finance without ever imagining she would end up in a totally different field.

Financial institution

After graduating with a bachelor’s and Masters of Business Administration from Jomo Kenyatta University of Science and Technology (JKUAT), she worked briefly at a local financial institution.

A few years later, however, she realised her passion was not in finance but in marketing, which saw her quit and embark on a new journey, which she says she has never regretted.

Her job at Farmers Choice entails driving sales and profitability of the company as well as marketing and ensuring brand visibility.

“It is also my duty to take care of consumer trends and needs and ensure we keep up with them,” she says.

To further grow revenue, the director who has a team of about 250 employees, says they up scaled the recruitment of food venders for smokies countrywide, majority of them being women.

The company, she says, supported the entrepreneurs by giving them competitive packages to become sausage distributors and vendors in their respective regions.

The company currently has more than 30,000 sausage vendors countrywide, supporting about 500,000 livelihoods.

Pig farmers

“This program has helped to empower more women and cushion them against joblessness in the wake of Covid-19, which disproportionately affected women more than men,” she adds.

Ms Gitau says the company is also seeking to roll out a program to recruit new pig farmers in rural areas, majority of who will be women and who will be guaranteed of a ready market for their products.

This, she says, will help alleviate poverty and suffering among women as well as empower them economically more so in the post Covid-19 era. The new farmers will receive requisite pig farming training.

The young mother who was named among top 40 under 40 women by the Business Daily in 2017, says surviving and making a meaningful impact in a male-dominated field is not easy.

She, however, says being result driven, having self-discipline and being a team player has helped her stay on top of her game.

Having a good support function in her boss and a wonderful team, have also been her major blessing.

“My boss has given me the space to thrive and he is always a call away whenever I need any support. I also have a very good supporting team that has made it possible for us to make the milestone we have made,” she says.

Captains of the industry

Ms Gitau advises girls and women to believe in themselves to ensure they never miss an opportunity. She encourages them not to shy away from challenging roles as that is the only way they can unleash their full potential.

During her free time, she goes to Karura Forest for a run and exercises, which helps to keep her fit and ready to face tomorrow.

Her aspiration is to be among the captains of the industry or the CEO of a leading organisation in a few years to come.