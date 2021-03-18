I can't buy condoms, it’s shameful! A slum girl’s dilemma

Essy during the interview at Olympic area in Kibra slums, Nairobi on  March 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Kenya has a 14 million population of women and girls of reproductive age, an increase by three million in a span of eight years.
  • Young girls in Kibra don't buy contraceptives as they fear being mocked that they "are exploring and know more than what they should at their age.
  • The pharmacies are along the road or pathways, and the people who run them in most cases know the girls' parents.
  • Consistent sensitisation drives could end "stigmatisation of girls for being responsible."

Twenty one-year-old Emily lives with her parents in Lindi area of Kibra slums in Nairobi County.

