I am unfazed: Lamu activist who fought for Lappset victims

41-year-old Ms Raya Famau Ahmed says her career in activism has cost her lifetime opportunities but she does not regret.  


Photo credit: Kazungu Kalume | Nation Media Group

  • Raya Famau Ahmed's career in activism has cost her lifetime opportunities, but she does not regret.
  • She quit her job at the Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi to go back to Lamu and engage in social and environmental activism.
  • Through their anti-coal campaigns and demonstrations in Lamu, the National Environmental Tribunal cancelled the license for the intended Lamu Coal Power Plant.

“Everything is either an opportunity to grow or an obstacle to keep you from growing. My decision to become an activist after years of practicing as a nutritionist, has caused me more pain than gain, but I will soldier on.”

