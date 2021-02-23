I am aging but I will not stop my work

Ms Loise Towon at the past event. The State feted her for her immense contributions to harmonious co-existence among communities in Samburu. She is also actively involved in the fight against retrogressive cultural practices such as early marriages, beading and FGM.

Photo credit: Geoffrey Ondieki | Nation Media Group
By  Geoffrey Ondieki

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Despite being threatened by the deep rooted cultural beliefs in her Samburu community, Ms Towon joined class with a group of men in early 1950s.
  • She started sensitization programmes in Samburu villages to beat FGM.
  • The government recognised her efforts; she was one of the people feted during the 2020 Mashujaa Day celebrations.

Many believe that Loise Towon Kimaneke, 79, was the first Samburu woman to join school in early 1950s.

