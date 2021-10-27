Hunger forces Afghans to sell young daughters into marriage

Asho (right), a little girl betrothed to a 23-year-old man to whose family was indebted, sitting outside a tent at the Shamal Darya internally displaced people camp in Qala-i-Naw, Badghis Province, on October 14, 2021. 

Photo credit: Photo | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Child marriage has been practised in Afghanistan for centuries, but war and climate change-related poverty have driven many families to resort to striking deals earlier and earlier in girls’ lives.
  • Village and displaced people’s camp leaders say the numbers of young girls getting betrothed started to rise during a 2018 famine and surged this year when the rains failed once more.

Qala i Naw, Afghanistan, Tuesday

