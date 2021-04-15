Humanitarian agencies warn over high GBV cases in Tigray

Women mourn victims of a massacre allegedly perpetrated by Eritrean soldiers in the village of Dengolat, North of Mekele, the capital of Tigray on February 26, 2021. 

Photo credit: Eduardo Soteras | AFP

By  Kamau Maichuhie

Gender Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and other humanitarian agencies have raised a red flag over the high cases of gender-based violence (GBV) in Tigray region of Ethiopia.
  • The agencies revealed that women and children in affected areas are reporting challenges in accessing health, social welfare and justice services.

United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and other humanitarian agencies have raised a red flag over the high cases of gender-based violence (GBV) in Tigray region of Ethiopia.

Editor's picks

More from Gender

  1. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments - final day

  2. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.